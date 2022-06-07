Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.86.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

TSE WCN opened at C$162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.64. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$145.09 and a 12-month high of C$183.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

