Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $337.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.72. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.