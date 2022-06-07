Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CEO Sells $48,395.50 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $48,395.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,474.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50.

NASDAQ:WSTG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.77. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

