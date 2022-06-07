WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Insider Martin (Marty) Switzer Purchases 12,000 Shares

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Rating) insider Martin (Marty) Switzer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$14,172.00 ($10,195.68).

Get WCM Global Growth alerts:

WCM Global Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.