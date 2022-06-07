Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ: OMIC) recently:

6/4/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

6/3/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/20/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/19/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/14/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/5/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

5/4/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

4/13/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Singular Genomics Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OMIC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 1,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,003. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 35.87, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

