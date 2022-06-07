Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/26/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.21).
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.76) to GBX 2,750 ($34.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($34.46) price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/20/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($29.76) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,570 ($32.21) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($34.46) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/8/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of LON SHEL traded up GBX 21.32 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,415.82 ($30.27). The stock had a trading volume of 13,313,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011,303. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.