Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/26/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,860 ($35.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,570 ($32.21).

5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,750 ($34.46) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,375 ($29.76) to GBX 2,750 ($34.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,045 ($25.63) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,551 ($31.97) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($34.46) price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($29.76) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,570 ($32.21) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($34.46) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/8/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON SHEL traded up GBX 21.32 ($0.27) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,415.82 ($30.27). The stock had a trading volume of 13,313,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011,303. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,425 ($30.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,237.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

