Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL) Insider Buys A$19,999.96 in Stock

Wellfully Limited (ASX:WFL – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Edwards purchased 392,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.96 ($14,388.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Wellfully alerts:

Wellfully Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wellfully Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops dermaportation and enhanced transdermal polymer technologies for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and skincare, and consumer healthcare sectors in Singapore and Europe. It operates in two segments, Dermaportation Drug Delivery Technology and Devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wellfully Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellfully and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.