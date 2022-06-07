Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $63.75

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $63.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.99.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 36,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,963. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.41.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,643 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $138,471,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $146,597,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $81,359,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

