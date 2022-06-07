Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $16.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of WKME traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $790.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $14,955,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,921,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

