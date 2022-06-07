Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.
Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
