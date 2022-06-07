Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
