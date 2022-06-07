Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.