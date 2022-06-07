Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.
NYSE:WELL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.14. 1,419,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Welltower by 31.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Welltower by 24.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Welltower by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
