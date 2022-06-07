WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 2,000 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $906,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,141. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in WesBanco by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

