Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 6,180 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 29,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,306. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.