Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Sells $73,965.95 in Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

