Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.63

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.634 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.60.
