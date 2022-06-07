WESTPAC NYR3QUT (ASX:WBCPK) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

WESTPAC NYR3QUT (ASX:WBCPK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.544 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from WESTPAC NYR3QUT’s previous interim dividend of $0.51.

