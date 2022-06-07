Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Dennis V. Mcginn Sells 3,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $225,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.