Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to announce $102.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $100.98 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $84.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $452.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.03 million to $481.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $544.42 million, with estimates ranging from $508.84 million to $580.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,035,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.