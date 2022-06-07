Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $192.99 and a 12 month high of $260.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

