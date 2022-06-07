Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $960.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

