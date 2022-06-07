WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 155,086 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 155,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.75 ($30.04), for a total value of A$6,474,840.50 ($4,658,158.63).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Richard White sold 158,664 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.83 ($29.37), for a total value of A$6,478,251.12 ($4,660,612.32).

On Thursday, May 12th, Richard White sold 161,412 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$40.11 ($28.86), for a total value of A$6,474,235.32 ($4,657,723.25).

On Thursday, May 5th, Richard White sold 149,927 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$43.19 ($31.07), for a total value of A$6,475,347.13 ($4,658,523.12).

On Thursday, April 28th, Richard White sold 116,073 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$44.67 ($32.14), for a total value of A$5,184,980.91 ($3,730,202.09).

On Thursday, April 21st, Richard White sold 112,134 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$46.37 ($33.36), for a total value of A$5,199,653.58 ($3,740,757.97).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Richard White sold 108,607 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.88 ($34.45), for a total value of A$5,200,103.16 ($3,741,081.41).

On Thursday, April 7th, Richard White sold 126,080 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.55 ($37.09), for a total value of A$6,499,424.00 ($4,675,844.60).

On Thursday, March 31st, Richard White sold 127,405 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.02 ($36.71), for a total value of A$6,500,203.10 ($4,676,405.11).

On Thursday, March 24th, Richard White sold 101,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($36.99), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,741,082.45).

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.