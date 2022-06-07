Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wishpond Technologies (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WPNDF opened at 0.59 on Tuesday.

Wishpond Technologies Company Profile

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

