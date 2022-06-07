Workday (WDAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Workday (NYSE: WDAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/28/2022 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00.

5/20/2022 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:WDAY opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.10.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

