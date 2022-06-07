WPP plc (WPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.23) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 932.40 ($11.68) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The firm has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($10.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 977.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.04) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut WPP to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.90) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,264.30 ($15.84).

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.10), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,387,427.38).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

