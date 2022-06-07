WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSPOF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.