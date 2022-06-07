Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Xcel Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.