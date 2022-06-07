Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $74.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

