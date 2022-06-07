Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will report sales of $25.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.69 million and the highest is $27.20 million. Xeris Biopharma posted sales of $8.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year sales of $109.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $158.63 million, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $192.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xeris Biopharma.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on XERS shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 115.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 497,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Biopharma (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.