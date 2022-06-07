XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,032,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

