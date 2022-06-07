XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,032,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 857,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of XPEL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,689. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
