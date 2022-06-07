Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 91,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,339. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.71.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Yatsen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 12,354,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 3,050,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

