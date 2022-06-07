Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 521.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $40.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $49.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $66.72 million to $222.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

ASND opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

