Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

