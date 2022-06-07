Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is $0.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

