Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Dana has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

