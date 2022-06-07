Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

