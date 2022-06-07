Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $659.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $659.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.24 million to $718.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $194.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 239.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million.
Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
