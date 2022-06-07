Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.97) and the highest is ($0.81). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,977. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $469.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

