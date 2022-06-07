Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $26,306,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $15,921,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.