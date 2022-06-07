Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 7,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,651. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

