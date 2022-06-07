Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,853. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,913,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.