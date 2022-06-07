Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. 4,858,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.