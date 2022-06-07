Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Marcus reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Marcus by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.66. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

