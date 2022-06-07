Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 297,059 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

