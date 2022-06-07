Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will report $111.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $109.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $567.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 56,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.