Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.
Shares of AXSM stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
