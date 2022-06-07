Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report $547.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $546.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $570.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

