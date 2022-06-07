Zacks: Analysts Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.39 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to report $172.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.27 million. Ducommun reported sales of $160.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $703.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.58 million to $706.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $751.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.90 million to $755.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DCO opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,528 shares of company stock valued at $670,265. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

