Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.81. 160,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 215,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

