Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JBLU stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.40.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
